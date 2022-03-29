Dan Hoyle's stage play looks at white liberals' thoughts on societal issues in 2020

The racial protests in 2020, which followed the murder of George Floyd, led many Americans to have discussions about racism, toxic masculinity, privilege and other issues tied to social justice. When a Black colleague suggested to Oakland-based actor Dan Hoyle to do a show about it- that’s what he did. He’s reenacting those conversations on the San Francisco Marsh Theater stage in his solo show, “Talk to Your People” which runs until the end of May. KALW’s Jenee Darden spoke with Dan.

