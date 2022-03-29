© 2021 KALW
Dan Hoyle's stage play looks at white liberals' thoughts on societal issues in 2020

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published March 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
Dan Hoyle Talk to Your People
Peter Prato
/
Dan Hoyle performs in his solo show "Talk to Your People"

The racial protests in 2020, which followed the murder of George Floyd, led many Americans to have discussions about racism, toxic masculinity, privilege and other issues tied to social justice. When a Black colleague suggested to Oakland-based actor Dan Hoyle to do a show about it- that’s what he did. He’s reenacting those conversations on the San Francisco Marsh Theater stage in his solo show, “Talk to Your People” which runs until the end of May. KALW’s Jenee Darden spoke with Dan.

Click the play button above to listen to their conversation.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
