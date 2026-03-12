Sights + Sounds Picks: Carolina Ixta

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, Host Jeneé Darden speaks with author Carolina Ixta. Her sophomore novel is “Few Blue Skies.” The story is about a teenage girl who is trying to protect her family and community from a corporation that’s opening warehouses in her town; which are causing pollution affecting people’s health. Carolina’s novel “Few Blue Skies” is out now.

Bombera

Oakland’s Dimond District

The term “bombera” is Spanish for “firewoman.” This is a fitting name for the restaurant because it operates inside a vacant firehouse. The food is influenced by Mexican and Californian culture. They have dishes such as chicken tamales, smoked trout tostadas and duck with green mole sauce.

“Students on Strike”

Oakland Museum

Currently on display until May 31

This installation explores the legacy of San Francisco State University’s student activism. The exhibit covers the student strike in the late 1960s and the recent protests against the war in Palestine. There’s posters and photos on display to show how students demanded justice.

Café Santana

Oakland

When the cafe’s founder, Richard Santana, opened the business in 2015, he envisioned a community space that served good coffee. He got into roasting coffee beans after reading about the benefits of using a hot air popcorn maker. Then he believed he could do something even better. The cafe has coffee beans from places around the world such as Kenya, Brazil and Colombia.

Carolina’s novel “Few Blue Skies” is out now.