Sights + Sounds Picks: Paul S. Flores

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with poet Paul S. Flores.

Paul produces Paseo Artístico, a bilingual artwalk with dance performances, live music, visual art and more at various venues in the Mission on 24th Street. The next one is on March 14 and the theme is “women are the heart of our culture.” Women who have made a cultural impact with their art will be featured. Right now, we’re going to hear Paul tell us about three female artists who are featured in Paseo Artístico.

Arlene Eisen

Arlene’s work is inspired by Black and Vietnamese liberation movements. Her latest book is “In the Worldwide Family of Militant Women.” It’s part social history and part memoir. In it, she shares stories of anti-imperialist women’s movement from the 1960s to the 1980s, and how they influenced her. These are movements in Peru, Russia, Cuba and the U.S. She’s also the mother of the eighth San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin. Arlene is doing a live reading at Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore during Paseo Artístico.

Brandie Norris

She trained as a gymnast in her youth, which later inspired her to become a dancer. Brandie teaches dance classes at Dance Mission Theater and TruDance. She’s also an honorary member of the “House of Prolific,” a vogue dance group based in the Bay Area. Take one of her free classes at Dance Mission Theater during Paseo Artístico.

Ariana Martinez-Cruz AKA Sew Frisco

Ariana hand-sews clothing, patches and embroidered pins. Her designs are inspired by Bay Area objects such as BART and popular street signs. Ariana’s work has been featured at the Brave Theater and the San Francisco Carnaval parade. See her work at La Placita on Capp and 24th Street during Paseo Artístico.

Check out Paseo Artístico on March 14. See and experience different forms of art in venues on 24th Street in the San Francisco Mission community.