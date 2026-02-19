Sights + Sounds Picks: Soma Mei Sheng Frazier

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with author Soma Mei Sheng Frazier. Her debut novel is “Off the Books.” It’s about a young limo driver named Mĕi. She gets a job to drive a client and his large black suitcase across the country. But the journey takes a turn when Mĕi finds out what’s inside the suitcase.

Poet Tongo Eisen-Martin

Tongo’s work focuses on issues of mass incarceration and racial injustice. He co-founded Black Freighter Press. In 2021, he was appointed as San Francisco’s 8th Poet Laureate. Visit City Light’s website to purchase some of his work.

High Scores Arcade

Alameda

The arcade has favorites such as Donkey Kong, Pac-Man and Mortal Kombat. You can play any of the games, for as much as you want, for only $10 an hour. The owners have over 170 games, making it one of the largest privately owned arcade collections on the West Coast. There’s also another location in Monterey.

Tilden Regional Park’s Botanic Garden

Berkeley

The garden is committed to the collection, growth and preservation of California native plants. It has plants from ten regions including the Pacific rainforest and the Redwoods. Visit the park’s website to see a schedule of when some of the plants begin to bloom.

Soma’s debut novel “Off the Books” is out now.