Sights + Sounds Picks: Kevin Dublin

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jeneé Darden speaks with poet Kevin Dublin. He’s one of the artists who’ll be performing at our live event, “Sights + Sounds After Dark: The Love Factor,” which will feature live music and poetry about love. Join us at our KALW Downtown San Francisco venue at 220 Montgomery St. tonight. Doors open at 6pm, show starts at 7pm.

“ word time ” by devorah major

This is the latest book by the former San Francisco poet laureate. The book was inspired by a question posed by indigenous artist, Duane BigEagle, which is “How old is your language?” This had her thinking about language and what she could claim as “hers.” In the book, she also explores themes of colonization, survival, healing and the birth of humanity in Africa.

The Bay Area Writing Project

This organization operates through UC Berkeley’s School of Education. They offer writing workshops for teachers and students; both in-person and virtually. Check their website for their youth summer writing programs for kids in the 3rd to 12th grades.

“Sights + Sounds After Dark: The Love Factor”

220 Montgomery St. in San Francisco

Tonight, February 12th

The reason why it’s called “Sights + Sounds After Dark” is because sometimes our guests want to share stories that may be inappropriate for the radio. So at this event, artists can be more explicit if they wish. This show is for grown folks, ages 18+. We’ll have music from Cadence Myles. Our featured poets are Norma Smith, Cassandra Dallet and Kevin Smith.

