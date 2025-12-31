'Sinners': A Roundtable Discussion

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden.” Where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: we're having a roundtable discussion of Ryan Coogler's "Sinners." Bay Area writers Audrey Williams, Kevin Dublin, Rev. Harry Williams and Nazelah Jamsion spend the entire hour with host Jeneé Darden discussing the film.

Today's show is about going deep into the themes of "Sinners."

*THERE WILL BE SPOILERS IN THIS CONVERSATION*

In the 2025 film "Sinners," Ryan Coogler took us back to 1930s, rural Clarkdale, Mississippi; and captivated moviegoers with a supernatural horror story about Black, twin brothers. They moved back to segregated Mississippi, after living in Chicago, to open a juke joint. But vampires are lurking. They're hungry for blood and power. On the opening night of the brothers' new spot, all hell breaks loose. Literally.

"Sinners" was so popular the year it opened, that IMAX re-released it several times in theaters. We covered "Sinners" back in the spring of 2025, but there's more to talk about including: the blues, the Black church, racism, colonization, love, sexual intimacy and freedom.

GUESTS:

Audrey T. Williams is a storyteller, writer and poet. She's involved in the Sci-Fi and AfroFuturism writing communities.

Poet Nazelah Jamison hosts the Berkeley Poetry Slam and in her spare time writes horror screenplays.

Kevin Dublin is an educator, poet, filmmaker and founder of Living Room SF.

Rev. Harry Williams, also known as OG Rev, is a hip-hop artist, author and founder of Ground Game Ministries. He's also been a guest on "Sights + Sounds."