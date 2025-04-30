Playwright Tina D'Elia explores Latinx Hollywood legends in 'Overlooked Latinas' // 'The Invisible Mammal' Director Kristin Tièche // 'Sinners' Roundtable Discussion

Welcome to “The Sights + Sounds Show with Jeneé Darden,” where every week we tap into the Bay Area arts scene and bring you rich conversations with artists. On today’s show: host Jeneé Darden chats with the star of the one-woman show "Overlooked Latinas." Then, a filmmaker follows female scientists trying to save bats from extinction. Lastly, we break down themes in Ryan Coogler's extraordinary film "Sinners."

Tina D'Elia

The play "Overlooked Latinas" has about a dozen characters and they're all played by actress Tina D'Elia. "Overlooked Latinas" is a show about a show. It follows two Latinx TV producers who are best friends. They're pitching a pilot to NBC Studios that pays homage to queer, Latinx Hollywood legends blacklisted by the industry during the McCarthyism era. One of the producers has just as much drama going on in her personal life, as the show she's pitching. It's currently running at the Marsh Theater Berkeley until May 10.

Kristin Tièche

Bats don't have the best reputation. Many people find them scary and COVID didn't help. But those who really know about bats, understand how much they mean to the environment and our health. Unfortunately, some of our fury, flying friends are facing a disease that is pushing them to extinction, especially Little Brown Bats. What happens to bats affects us humans. Luckily, there are scientists trying to keep bats around. Filmmaker Kristin Tièche follows a group of female scientists working to save bats in her documentary "The Invisible Mammal." It's part of the lineup at the Doclands Film Festival this Saturday May 3 at the Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael.

Audrey T. Williams and Nazelah Jamison

The movie "Sinners" has so far made $161 million worldwide at the box office. Oakland's Ryan Coogler wrote and directed the horror film that's about twin brother, who are World War I veterans. They move back to segregated Mississippi in 1932 after living in Chicago, to open a juke joint. But vampires are lurking. On opening night of the juke joint, all hell breaks loose. "Sinners" is not your typical horror movie. There are many themes such as racism, religion, colonization, freedom and passion. Writer Audrey T. Williams and poet Nazelah Jamison join host Jeneé Darden to discuss the film. Audrey is the co-chair of the World Fantasy Convention that's coming to Oakland in 2026. Nazelah hosts the Berkeley Poetry Slam and in her spare time writes horror screenplays.

🚨THIS INTERVIEW CONTAINS A FEW SPOILERS