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Queer Power Hour
Queer Power Hour

EARTH WORDS: Rachel Carson and Walt Whitman and the nature of writing

By David Boyer
Published April 23, 2026 at 11:42 AM PDT

This week, the world marked Earth Day as the planet warms and the warning signs go largely unheeded. April is also in the middle of National Poetry.

On this episode of the Queer Power Hour, we’ll consider this intersection of nature and the written word from an LGBTQ+ perspective.

We're featuring two stories:

  • This is Love episode about author, biologist and conservationist Rachel Carson and how she connected deeply with the woman who lived next door through words and nature
  • Piece from Back Story producer Jesse Dukes, who explores the complex debates surrounding Walt Whitman’s sexuality, with help from poet Richard Tayson. This piece was originally released in 2014.
Tags
Queer Power Hour LGBTQHistoryClimate
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
See stories by David Boyer