POETRY MONTH: What makes a poem "super gay"?

Over the years, the LGBTQ+ community has produced many influential poets, including Audre Lorde, Adrienne Rich, Walt Whitman, Frank O’Hara, W.H. Auden and Eileen Myles. The list is long, storied and continuing to grow.

In honor of National Poetry Month, we’re featuring two queer stories about poetry from Jeffrey Masters on this episode of Queer Power Hour.

Jeffrey talks with author and literary critic Stephanie Burt about her book Super Gay Poems about what makes a poem "super gay" (or trans or queer or bi or lesbian). This piece originally aired last year on the New Yorker Radio Hour.

Jeffrey talks with queer poet Tommy Pico about his poetry, writing about sex and what it was like to grow up on a Native American reservation. This piece was originally released in 2017 on Jeffrey’s podcast LGBTQ+A.