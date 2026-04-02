Tribute to Marilyn Pittman

The public radio community lost one of its trailblazers last week. Marilyn Pittman passed away on Saturday, March 28.

Marilyn was the co-host of KALW’s Out in the Bay with Eric Jansen from 2005 through 2015, as well as a public radio voice coach, a comic, solo performer, storyteller and more.

As an interviewer Marilyn was comfortable in all of the genres and flavors of queer culture — from politics to poetry to pop. Perhaps that’s why she was able to connect so fully with the creative and queer people she interviewed over the years.

Queer Power Hour is an outgrowth of Out in the Bay and it’s no exaggeration to say that our show would not exist without Marilyn.

On today’s show, we’ll feature two of our favorites from Marilyn:

