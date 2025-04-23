© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Queer Power Hour

MAKING GAY HISTORY: The Nazi Era (Episode 05)

By David Boyer
Published April 23, 2025 at 6:40 PM PDT

Since the 2024 election, we’ve been leaning into the notion that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”

That’s why the Queer Power Hour is so honored to be the first and only public radio station in the country to air all of a new series about the dark, overlooked history of Nazi persecution of LGBTQ people in the lead up to World War II and during the Holocaust. This extraordinary work of historical reporting was produced by Eric Marcus and our friends at Making Gay History

Today’s show features parts 9 and 10:

  • PART 09: German Jewish survivor Margot Heuman talks about her friendship with a girl she met in the concentration camps.

  • PART 10: We hear from Kenneth Roman, who was 15 when the Nazis rolled into his Polish hometown. At first, his family was confined to the Jewish ghetto. But he was later sent to a series of forced labor camps and finally a concentration camp, where a sadistic block elder made him his “batman.”
Tags
Queer Power Hour LGBTQHistory
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
