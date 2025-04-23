MAKING GAY HISTORY: The Nazi Era (Episode 05)

Since the 2024 election, we’ve been leaning into the notion that “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”

That’s why the Queer Power Hour is so honored to be the first and only public radio station in the country to air all of a new series about the dark, overlooked history of Nazi persecution of LGBTQ people in the lead up to World War II and during the Holocaust. This extraordinary work of historical reporting was produced by Eric Marcus and our friends at Making Gay History

Today’s show features parts 9 and 10:

