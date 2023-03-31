© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

Why Poetry Matters

By Devon Strolovitch
Published March 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Are poems valuable because they do something for us, or are they gloriously useless?

Some people say they find poetry impenetrable. Yet readership is increasing: in a 2017 survey, the National Endowment for the Arts found that nearly 12% of adults in the US had read poetry in the last year. So what explains the enduring appeal of poetry as an art form? Are there any limits to who counts as a poet, or what counts as poetry? And what makes a poem good anyway? Josh and Ray wax lyrical with Nobel Prize-winning poet Louise Glück, author of American Originality: Essays on Poetry. Sunday, April 2 at 11 am.

Philosophy Talk philosophypoetryliteraturenational poetry month
Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
