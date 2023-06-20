Frameline47 | SF Opera | Kronos Festival | Curran Theatre
FRAMELIME47
LGBTQ+ FILM FESTIVAL
JUNE 14 – 24, 2023 / IN SF & OAKLAND THEATERS
JUNE 24 – JULY 2, 2023 / STREAMING ENCORE
ROCK HUDSON: ALL THAT HEAVEN ALLOWED (documentary)
CASTRO THEATRE
429 CASTRO ST. / SF
THURSDAY, JUNE 22, 2023 @ 6:00PM
GUEST: STEPHEN KIJAK / DIRECTOR
David speaks with Stephen Kijak, director of the documentary Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed.
SAN FRANCISCO OPERA
EL ÚLTIMO SUEÑO DE FRIDA Y DIEGO
WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE
301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
JUNE 13 – 30, 2023 (evenings & matinees)
Livestream available Thurs. June 22, 2023
(see links below)
GUEST: MAESTRO ROBERTO KALB
David talks with Maestro Robert Kalb, who will be conducting SF Opera’s new co-commission of El último sueño de Frida y Diego, the local premiere of Bay Area composer Gabriela Lena Frank’s first opera with libretto by Nilo Cruz in production by director Lorena Maza. The iconic 20th century artists will be played by Daniela Mack (Frida Kahlo) and Alfredo Daza (Diego Rivera).
Pre-Opera talks: El último sueño de Frida y Diego scholar-in-residence Jessica Bejarano will conduct these 55 mins. before each performance inside the theatre. Each talk will last 25 mins. and open to all ticket holders for their corresponding performance.
Post-Show Talkbacks:
June 17, 22, 25 (beginning 15 minutes after curtain)
War Memorial Opera House, Lower Lounge
301 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102
40-minute talkbacks moderated by Jessica Bejarano (El último sueño de Frida y Diego scholar-in-residence and founder/conductor of the San Francisco
Philharmonic), and Cole Thomason-Redus (San Francisco Opera Educational Content
Curator). Participants are subject to change.
June 17—composer Gabriela Lena Frank and librettist Nilo Cruz
June 22—conductor Roberto Kalb and tenor Moisés Salazar
June 25—composer Gabriela Lena Frank
Free/open to those attending the June 17, 22, 25 El último sueño de Frida y Diego
Pride Night at the Opera:
KRONOS FESTIVAL @ SFJAZZ CENTER / SF
201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF
JUNE 22 – 24, 2023 (evenings & afternoons)
GUESTS:
DAVID HARRINGTON / KRONOS QUARTET FOUNDER & VIOLINIST
SOO YEON LYUH / COMPOSER & GUEST ARTIST
FAMILY CONCERT: AROUND THE WORLD WITH KRONOS (2023)
6/24/23 @ 11:00AM
CURRAN THEATRE
INTO THE WOODS
445 GEARY ST. / SF
JUNE 20 - 25, 2023 (evenings & matinees)
