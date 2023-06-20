Frameline47 | SF Opera | Kronos Festival | Curran Theatre

FRAMELIME47

LGBTQ+ FILM FESTIVAL

JUNE 14 – 24, 2023 / IN SF & OAKLAND THEATERS

JUNE 24 – JULY 2, 2023 / STREAMING ENCORE

ROCK HUDSON: ALL THAT HEAVEN ALLOWED (documentary)

CASTRO THEATRE

429 CASTRO ST. / SF

THURSDAY, JUNE 22, 2023 @ 6:00PM

GUEST: STEPHEN KIJAK / DIRECTOR

David speaks with Stephen Kijak, director of the documentary Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed.

https://www.frameline.org/films/frameline47/rock-hudson-all-that-heaven-allowed

http://www.stephenkijak.com/

https://www.frameline.org/festival/browse

https://www.frameline.org/about/frameline

https://www.frameline.org/

SAN FRANCISCO OPERA

EL ÚLTIMO SUEÑO DE FRIDA Y DIEGO

WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE

301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

JUNE 13 – 30, 2023 (evenings & matinees)

Livestream available Thurs. June 22, 2023

GUEST: MAESTRO ROBERTO KALB

David talks with Maestro Robert Kalb, who will be conducting SF Opera’s new co-commission of El último sueño de Frida y Diego, the local premiere of Bay Area composer Gabriela Lena Frank’s first opera with libretto by Nilo Cruz in production by director Lorena Maza. The iconic 20th century artists will be played by Daniela Mack (Frida Kahlo) and Alfredo Daza (Diego Rivera).

Pre-Opera talks: El último sueño de Frida y Diego scholar-in-residence Jessica Bejarano will conduct these 55 mins. before each performance inside the theatre. Each talk will last 25 mins. and open to all ticket holders for their corresponding performance.

Post-Show Talkbacks:

June 17, 22, 25 (beginning 15 minutes after curtain)

War Memorial Opera House, Lower Lounge

301 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102

40-minute talkbacks moderated by Jessica Bejarano (El último sueño de Frida y Diego scholar-in-residence and founder/conductor of the San Francisco

Philharmonic), and Cole Thomason-Redus (San Francisco Opera Educational Content

Curator). Participants are subject to change.

June 17—composer Gabriela Lena Frank and librettist Nilo Cruz

June 22—conductor Roberto Kalb and tenor Moisés Salazar

June 25—composer Gabriela Lena Frank

Free/open to those attending the June 17, 22, 25 El último sueño de Frida y Diego

Pride Night at the Opera:

https://www.sfopera.com/smartseat/?itemNumber=6683#/

https://www.sfopera.com/frida

https://www.sfopera.com/digital/Livestream/

https://www.robertokalb.com/

KRONOS FESTIVAL @ SFJAZZ CENTER / SF

201 FRANKLIN ST. / SF

JUNE 22 – 24, 2023 (evenings & afternoons)

GUESTS:

DAVID HARRINGTON / KRONOS QUARTET FOUNDER & VIOLINIST

SOO YEON LYUH / COMPOSER & GUEST ARTIST

FAMILY CONCERT: AROUND THE WORLD WITH KRONOS (2023)

6/24/23 @ 11:00AM

https://kronosquartet.org/kronos-festival-2023/

https://kronosquartet.org/

https://www.sooyeonlyuh.com/

CURRAN THEATRE

INTO THE WOODS

445 GEARY ST. / SF

JUNE 20 - 25, 2023 (evenings & matinees)

https://sfcurran.com/shows/into-the-woods/

