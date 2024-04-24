Art exhibit in Oakland honors the many sides of James Baldwin

"James Baldwin was an activist, a writer and a citizen of the world. He had many layers that we didn't get to see."

Sabrina Nelson

This year will mark the 100th birthday of James Baldwin. To this day, people still turn to Baldwin’s words to understand racism in America. A multimedia, traveling art exhibit paying homage to the writer has made a stop at the Joyce Gordon Gallery in Oakland. It’s called "Frontline Prophet: James Baldwin".

The pieces are by Detroit artist Sabrina Nelson. Detroit and Oakland-based artist Ashara Ekundayo is one of the exhibit's curators. In this interview they both talk about Baldwin's legacy, along with how they used art and technology in this exhibit to honor him.

Visit the Joyce Gordon Gallery before the exhibit ends this Saturday April 27th.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel and it aired in the April 24th episode of Crosscurrents.

