Janice Lee

This week, On the Arts host David Latulippe takes a deep dive into the centennial season of the San Francisco Opera with General Director Matthew Shilvock. Also, Shilvock in conversation with composer John Adams about his contribution to the season, "Antony and Cleopatra".Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM.
YPSO Maestro David Ramadanoff - Opera Parallele "Sophia's Forest" West Coast Premier @ Grace Cathedral - Bay Area Stand-Up Comedy: A Humorous History (book release)This week in On The Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with YPSO Maestro David Ramadanoff - Opera Parallele "Sophia's Forest" Lembit Beecher and Brian Staufenbiel - Bay Area Stand-Up Comedy: A Humorous History Join us Thursdays at 1:00PM
Ash Malloy and Wera von Wulfen @ SF Playhouse - Dan Hoyle @ The Marsh - Michael Phillis is Patty From HR - Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. @ Brava TheatreThis week in On the Arts, KALW's radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with:Ash Malloy and Wera von Wulfen - two of the actors involved in the San Francisco Playhouse production of Will Arbery’s “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/Actor Dan Hoyle shares the multiple characters he’s created for his latest one-man show at the Marsh, “Talk to Your People” themarsh.org,Patty From HR: A Zoom With A View - Actor Michael Phillis reprises his role as the The world's 1st human resources drag queen. She's back!https://www.sfoasis.com/Rodney Earl Jackson Jr shares the buzz behind “I too, sing America”, at the Brava Theater, which will put a song in your heart to inspire you over and over again. https://www.sfbatco.org/Join us Thursdays at 1PM.