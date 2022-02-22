Janice Lee

This week in On the Arts, KALW's radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with:Ash Malloy and Wera von Wulfen - two of the actors involved in the San Francisco Playhouse production of Will Arbery’s “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/Actor Dan Hoyle shares the multiple characters he’s created for his latest one-man show at the Marsh, “Talk to Your People” themarsh.org,Patty From HR: A Zoom With A View - Actor Michael Phillis reprises his role as the The world's 1st human resources drag queen. She's back!https://www.sfoasis.com/Rodney Earl Jackson Jr shares the buzz behind “I too, sing America”, at the Brava Theater, which will put a song in your heart to inspire you over and over again. https://www.sfbatco.org/Join us Thursdays at 1PM.

Listen • 58:32