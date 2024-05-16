'Queer Classics' is a love letter to childhood for Comedian Baruch Porras-Hernandez

When you’re singing in the car and you’re singing a song that you grew up with and you love, you’re like ‘Ehh, well that song wasn’t really meant for me when I was younger.’ But music is for everyone.

— Baruch Porras-Hernandez



Baruch Porras-Hernandez has been playing his trade here in the Bay Area and across the country for years, including one memorable gig in a cave! Now he's producing and starring in “Queer Classics." It’s a variety show where performers reimagine art that is personal to them, but with a queer spark. He joins the stage with vocalist Dizzy Jenkins, singer Diana Gameros, and dancer SNJV.

Watch Baruch perform in “Queer Classics” at Oasis in San Francisco on May 19th.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

