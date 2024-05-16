© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

'Queer Classics' is a love letter to childhood for Comedian Baruch Porras-Hernandez

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published May 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Comedian Baruch Porras-Hernandez
Robbie Sweeny
Comedian Baruch Porras-Hernandez
When you’re singing in the car and you’re singing a song that you grew up with and you love, you’re like ‘Ehh, well that song wasn’t really meant for me when I was younger.’ But music is for everyone.
— Baruch Porras-Hernandez

Baruch Porras-Hernandez has been playing his trade here in the Bay Area and across the country for years, including one memorable gig in a cave! Now he's producing and starring in “Queer Classics." It’s a variety show where performers reimagine art that is personal to them, but with a queer spark. He joins the stage with vocalist Dizzy Jenkins, singer Diana Gameros, and dancer SNJV.

Watch Baruch perform in “Queer Classics” at Oasis in San Francisco on May 19th.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
