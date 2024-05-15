© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

From rock to roots: Musician Alex Jordan on his new album 'Queen Kerosene'

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published May 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Musician Alex Jordan
Bob Minkin
Musician Alex Jordan
There's a dream in every dreamer. There's a soul in every heart.
--Alex Jordan's song "Tide Fall"

For artist Alex Jordan, music runs deep in his roots. His father was a high school music teacher in San Mateo County. Discovering his great-grandfather’s swing-era songbook, inspired him to explore a variety of American music.

Alex plays multiple instruments and has shared the stage with members of the Grateful Dead. HIs solo album “Queen Kerosene” is an eclectic mix of roots music, heartland rock and roll, and other genres. His lyrics come from what’s on his heart. Alex Jordan spoke with KALW’s Jenee Darden.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel and it aired in the May 15th episode of Crosscurrents.
Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden