From rock to roots: Musician Alex Jordan on his new album 'Queen Kerosene'

There's a dream in every dreamer. There's a soul in every heart.

--Alex Jordan's song "Tide Fall"



For artist Alex Jordan, music runs deep in his roots. His father was a high school music teacher in San Mateo County. Discovering his great-grandfather’s swing-era songbook, inspired him to explore a variety of American music.

Alex plays multiple instruments and has shared the stage with members of the Grateful Dead. HIs solo album “Queen Kerosene” is an eclectic mix of roots music, heartland rock and roll, and other genres. His lyrics come from what’s on his heart. Alex Jordan spoke with KALW’s Jenee Darden.

This interview was co-produced with Porfirio Rangel and it aired in the May 15th episode of Crosscurrents.

