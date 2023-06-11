SF Opera | SF Black Film Festival | ACT Wizard of Oz | SF Symphony

Photo: Simon Pauly / SF Opera_Maestro Donald Runnicles

SAN FRANCISCO OPERA

DIE FRAU OHNE SCHATTEN

WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE

301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

JUNE 4 – 28, 2023 (evenings)

(Livestream available June 20th)

GUEST: SIR DONALD RUNNICLES / CONDUCTOR

David speaks to Maestro Donald Runnicles about the extraordinary SF Opera production of Robert Strauss’ Die Frau ohne Schatten, currently in performance through June 28th. This rarely performed masterpiece also features a vibrant production designed by the acclaimed and influential artist David Hockney.

SAN FRANCISCO BLACK FILM FESTIVAL (SFBFF)

JUNE 15 – 18, 2023

VENUES:

AFRICAN AMERICAN ART & CULTURE COMPLEX – BURIEL CLAY THEATRE

762 FULTON ST. / SF

AMC KABUKI 8

1881 POST ST. / SF

GUESTS:

CREE RAY / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, SFBFF

KEVIN EPPS / DIRECTOR, THIRD BAPTIST CHURCH DOCUMENTARY

David talks to Cree Ray about the legacy of the SFBFF, as it celebrates 25 years of resilience, empowerment and African American cinema. The SFBFF was founded by Ave Montague in 1998, and continued under the direction of her son Kali O’Ray upon Montague’s passing in 2009. With O’Ray’s untimely passing in 2020, his daughter Cree Ray now carries the torch for the family and the film festival. The timeliness of the Festival also ushers in the annual celebration of Juneteenth.

Director Kevin Epps also joins the conversation with his documentary and tribute to Third Baptist Church. The Church, founded in 1852 in the home of Eliza and William David, is the second oldest Black Church west of the Rocky Mountains. Today, the Church continues to offer San Francisco a place of worship, where everyone is welcome. The Church holds a place of strength, a pillar of resilience in the changing face, economy and cultural landscape of our City.

Also showing June 18th before Third Baptist Church will be A Stranger's Story, based on the emotionally rich memories of John J. J. Batiste Sr.

Learn more and purchase tickets to Third Baptist Church & A Stranger's Story

A.C.T. PRESENTS

THE WIZARD OF OZ

TONI REMBE THEATER

415 GEARY ST. / SF

JUNE 1 – 25, 2023

GUEST: SAM PINKLETON / DIRECTOR & CHOREOGRAPHER

The Wizard of Oz – the beloved classic – will rekindle memories while sparking new ones with unexpected surprises and twists. Sam Pinkleton joins David to talk about the new vision of a classic, and how there’s no place like home.

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY

IGOR LEVIT

DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL

201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

GUEST: IGOR LEVIT / PIANIST

David talks with pianist Igor Levit about his upcoming mega-residency with the SF Symphony, with Esa-Pekka Salonen conducting. The programs will range from Beethoven to Busoni to chamber music to a solo recital.

JUNE 15 – 16 – 17 / IGOR LEVIT PLAYS BEETHOVEN

JUNE 18 / CHAMBER MUSIC (feat. Igor Levit)

JUNE 22 – 23 – 24 – 25 / IGOR LEVIT PLAYS BUSONI

JUNE 27 / IGOR LEVIT - SOLO PIANO RECITAL

