SF Opera | SF Black Film Festival | ACT Wizard of Oz | SF Symphony

KALW Culture
By Janice Lee
Published June 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM PDT
SF Opera_Maestro D
Photo: Simon Pauly
SAN FRANCISCO OPERA
DIE FRAU OHNE SCHATTEN
WAR MEMORIAL OPERA HOUSE
301 VAN NESS AVE. / SF
JUNE 4 – 28, 2023 (evenings)
(Livestream available June 20th)

GUEST: SIR DONALD RUNNICLES / CONDUCTOR

David speaks to Maestro Donald Runnicles about the extraordinary SF Opera production of Robert Strauss’ Die Frau ohne Schatten, currently in performance through June 28th. This rarely performed masterpiece also features a vibrant production designed by the acclaimed and influential artist David Hockney.

Learn more and purchase tickets here

6/20/23 Livestream – purchase here

SAN FRANCISCO BLACK FILM FESTIVAL (SFBFF)
JUNE 15 – 18, 2023

VENUES:
AFRICAN AMERICAN ART & CULTURE COMPLEX – BURIEL CLAY THEATRE
762 FULTON ST. / SF

AMC KABUKI 8
1881 POST ST. / SF

GUESTS:
CREE RAY / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, SFBFF
KEVIN EPPS / DIRECTOR, THIRD BAPTIST CHURCH DOCUMENTARY

David talks to Cree Ray about the legacy of the SFBFF, as it celebrates 25 years of resilience, empowerment and African American cinema. The SFBFF was founded by Ave Montague in 1998, and continued under the direction of her son Kali O’Ray upon Montague’s passing in 2009. With O’Ray’s untimely passing in 2020, his daughter Cree Ray now carries the torch for the family and the film festival. The timeliness of the Festival also ushers in the annual celebration of Juneteenth.

Director Kevin Epps also joins the conversation with his documentary and tribute to Third Baptist Church.   The Church, founded in 1852 in the home of Eliza and William David, is the second oldest Black Church west of the Rocky Mountains. Today, the Church continues to offer San Francisco a place of worship, where everyone is welcome. The Church holds a place of strength, a pillar of resilience in the changing face, economy and cultural landscape of our City.
Also showing June 18th before Third Baptist Church will be A Stranger's Story, based on the emotionally rich memories of John J. J. Batiste Sr.

Learn more and purchase tickets to Third Baptist Church & A Stranger's Story here

Explore films, screening dates/times and purchase tickets:
https://www.sfbff.org/
https://www.sfbff.org/films
https://www.eventbrite.com/o/san-francisco-black-film-festival-14080824608
https://www.instagram.com/sfblackfilmfestival/

Support the SFBFF:
https://www.sfbff.org/donatesponsor

A.C.T. PRESENTS
THE WIZARD OF OZ
TONI REMBE THEATER
415 GEARY ST. / SF
JUNE 1 – 25, 2023

GUEST: SAM PINKLETON / DIRECTOR & CHOREOGRAPHER

The Wizard of Oz – the beloved classic – will rekindle memories while sparking new ones with unexpected surprises and twists. Sam Pinkleton joins David to talk about the new vision of a classic, and how there’s no place like home.

Purchase tickets here:
https://www.act-sf.org/whats-on/202223-season/wizard-of-oz/

Explore the current and upcoming 2023-2024 seasons here:
https://www.act-sf.org/whats-on/

https://sampinkleton.com/

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY
IGOR LEVIT
DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL
201 VAN NESS AVE. / SF

GUEST: IGOR LEVIT / PIANIST

David talks with pianist Igor Levit about his upcoming mega-residency with the SF Symphony, with Esa-Pekka Salonen conducting. The programs will range from Beethoven to Busoni to chamber music to a solo recital.

JUNE 15 – 16 – 17 / IGOR LEVIT PLAYS BEETHOVEN (purchase tickets here)

JUNE 18 / CHAMBER MUSIC (feat. Igor Levit) (purchase tickets here)

JUNE 22 – 23 – 24 – 25 / IGOR LEVIT PLAYS BUSONI (purchase tickets here)

JUNE 27 / IGOR LEVIT - SOLO PIANO RECITAL (purchase tickets here)

Please refer to SF Symphony calendar link here for more dates, specific performance highlights and to purchase tickets.

https://www.igor-levit.com/

On the Arts
Janice Lee
See stories by Janice Lee