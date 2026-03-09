'Burger Joint Down' by poet Youssef Alaoui

East Bay poet Youssef Alaoui has a poetic remembrance for Oakland reporter Chauncey Bailey. Here's Youssef reading his piece Burger Joint Down.

Burger Joint Down

Hot fish sandwich knuckle made for me

and a chocolate square muffin newspaper

cinched tight with janitor wood

sink back grease, squeezed from night cloak

sharpened under starlit dragon

winding out the city walls

Shot to my chest and pepper my face I greet it

with all the teeth I can muster begging no please

okay the news is over friend I’ll back off now but

knife always drives home to a throat

bullet always finds a flesh pit to burrow in

and that’s a cadaver, shadow lurking

It’s the love we share for this place, bean pie

dead hand pointing at no one, consider Allah

pale form oozing into light, no eyes wide see nothing

jaw drops in silence ‘cause sad news is down

or is it a wheeze undead sound, solid answer to every question

life threads are frail when picked up one by one

I won’t be the last to know you bowtie culture

carry me off to the rail yard junkies

in strawberry lemonade

close my casket weeping

of course they forget fifty times in court

how this could have ever happened