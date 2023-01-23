'earth bound astronauts' by poet Laurel Tringe
Poet Laurel Tringe reads their poem "earth bound astronauts."
earth bound astronauts
let them march along though not in sync
because this is not a marching band
and though a tuba may be heavy I
am sure those weights on your feet do not serve you well,
astronaut.
tell me if you can see through that visor like a camera,
confined to your lens,
you
must be so confined.
I, claustrophobic, am not built for this,
but you, astronaut, must be built to go to space
even though those weights
on your feet
will hold you to the ground.
tell me how long you have walked.
tell me how long you have left to go.