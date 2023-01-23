'earth bound astronauts' by poet Laurel Tringe

Poet Laurel Tringe reads their poem "earth bound astronauts."

earth bound astronauts

let them march along though not in sync

because this is not a marching band

and though a tuba may be heavy I

am sure those weights on your feet do not serve you well,

astronaut.

tell me if you can see through that visor like a camera,

confined to your lens,

you

must be so confined.

I, claustrophobic, am not built for this,

but you, astronaut, must be built to go to space

even though those weights

on your feet

will hold you to the ground.

tell me how long you have walked.

tell me how long you have left to go.

