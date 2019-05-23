Sights & Sounds: Kimberley Acebo Arteche

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Educator, cultural worker, and interdisciplinary artist Kimberley Acebo Arteche told KALW’s Truc Nguyen about three fantastic arts events happening around the Bay this weekend.

Acción Latina is hosting an opening reception for the group art exhibition New Mestizx. The exhibition is curated by muralist Sami Schilf and features twelve artists of Filipinx and Latinx heritage exploring what emerges when cultural identities, histories, and people intersect in the Bay. The opening reception will be happening at Acción Latina’s Juan R. Fuentes Gallery in the Mission this Friday evening, and the exhibition will run until June 15th.

“I’m a huge fan of a lot of the artists featured in this show.”

Kearney Street Workshop presents Even Still, an evening of reading and conversation with poetry authors Grace Shuyi Liew and Vidhu Aggarwal. This event is part of the United States of Asian American Festival and will be happening at the Arc Gallery & Studios in San Francisco this Friday evening. Submissions are open for writers interested in being a part of this reading.

“They’re really about making sure that the community is represented in a lot of different, intersecting ways and also that the work is always solid.”

The Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Center presents Anime Wong's Oculus: A celebration of Asian American Poets. This showcase explores exile and the way that Asian and Asian American women are seen and consumed. The night will feature readings from four poets who are writing their own narrative with recent or upcoming book releases. It’s happening this Saturday at the International Hotel in San Francisco.

“Anime Wong is a persona of Sally Wen Mao, and she’s such a dope poet in a really playful, performative way when she reads her work.”

Kimberley Acebo Arteche’s work is currently being featured in the KulArts group exhibition Post-Colonial Survival Kit thru the end of May at the Luggage Store Gallery in San Francisco.