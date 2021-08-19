Amy Ahlstrom Addresses Mental Health And Social Issues Through Quilting

Quilting has evolved over the years. They’re not just the traditional patchwork style. Quilters today are still sticking with sewing machines, but also using technology to enhance their pieces with vivid images and colors.

Amy Ahlstrom is a modern art quilter. Her work has been on display at Google, the De Young Museum and many other places around the Bay. Ahlstrom’s quilts are bright, edgy, and feature in-your-face messages about social issues like drug addiction and gender rights. Now, in her show “All or Nothing,” she’s addressing mental health. The quilts represent her experience living with anxiety and depression.

In this interview, Amy discusses her work.

