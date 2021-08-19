© 2021 KALW
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

Amy Ahlstrom Addresses Mental Health And Social Issues Through Quilting

KALW | By Jenee Darden
Published August 19, 2021 at 4:29 PM PDT
Amy Ahlstrom
Quilter Amy Ahlstrom

Quilting has evolved over the years. They’re not just the traditional patchwork style. Quilters today are still sticking with sewing machines, but also using technology to enhance their pieces with vivid images and colors.

Amy Ahlstrom is a modern art quilter. Her work has been on display at Google, the De Young Museum and many other places around the Bay. Ahlstrom’s quilts are bright, edgy, and feature in-your-face messages about social issues like drug addiction and gender rights. Now, in her show “All or Nothing,” she’s addressing mental health. The quilts represent her experience living with anxiety and depression.

In this interview, Amy discusses her work.

Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
