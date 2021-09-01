Helping BIPOC Artists Whose Work Heals and Helps Others

Artists gave us mental escapes during quarantine last year. If you got lost in a book, binged a series or watched films to not think about COVID, you know what I mean. And artists helped us try to make sense of the civil unrest after the murder of George Floyd.

Ashara Ekundayo's organization and platform Artist As First Responder recognizes and supports BIPOC artists who use their work to heal communities and save lives.

In this interview, Ashara talks about how she provides Black artists the resources to do this work through the Black [Space] Residency.

