Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.
Helping BIPOC Artists Whose Work Heals and Helps Others
Artists gave us mental escapes during quarantine last year. If you got lost in a book, binged a series or watched films to not think about COVID, you know what I mean. And artists helped us try to make sense of the civil unrest after the murder of George Floyd.
Ashara Ekundayo's organization and platform Artist As First Responder recognizes and supports BIPOC artists who use their work to heal communities and save lives.
In this interview, Ashara talks about how she provides Black artists the resources to do this work through the Black [Space] Residency.