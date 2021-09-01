© 2021 KALW
Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

Helping BIPOC Artists Whose Work Heals and Helps Others

KALW | By Jenee Darden
Published September 1, 2021 at 6:03 PM PDT
Ashara Ekundayo

Artists gave us mental escapes during quarantine last year. If you got lost in a book, binged a series or watched films to not think about COVID, you know what I mean. And artists helped us try to make sense of the civil unrest after the murder of George Floyd.

Ashara Ekundayo's organization and platform Artist As First Responder recognizes and supports BIPOC artists who use their work to heal communities and save lives.

In this interview, Ashara talks about how she provides Black artists the resources to do this work through the Black [Space] Residency.

Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
