Inflection Point 133: Gail Collins and the Adventures of Older Women in American History

When the colonists first came to America their ideal wife "was a woman who was civil and under 50 years of age."

In the early seventies an ad declared to women who were 25, "you're not getting older, you're getting better." And, today we celebrate Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Nancy Pelosi and Jane Fonda--all over 70 years old. Today's guest Gail Collins wanted to know "what makes all this stuff go up and down like this?" Lauren spoke with Gail Collins, New York Times columnist and the author of the new book, “No Stopping Us Now. The adventures of older women in American history” on stage for the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco in October of 2019.

To listen to this episode, subscribe to the Inflection Point podcast to hear it when it’s released. (The podcast schedule is not always the same as the radio schedule.)