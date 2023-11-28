-
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has directed police to arrest hundreds of drug dealers and users this year. For this week’s “Question of the Bay,” KALW’s Sandra Halladey asked locals and tourists on Union Square if they feel safe, whether they notice a police presence, and if they are aware of the crackdown.
-
What are people in San Francisco thankful for?
-
On November 16, the state’s Public Utilities Commission approved a rate hike for PG&E customers that will increase residential rates more than $20 a month for electric-only customers. The new rates will take effect on January 1. KALW’s Alastair Boone asked Bay Area residents what they think of PG&E, and how the rising rates impact their daily lives.
-
The APEC conference took place in San Francisco this week, the forum of 21 world leaders that is intended to promote free trade on the Pacific Rim.
-
How has the conflict in Palestine and Israel been impacting your life?