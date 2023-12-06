Town Hall: The Future of Bay Area Housing

The San Francisco Bay Area is one of the nation's most expensive housing markets. What is being done to ease the pressure?

KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny moderated a conversation with:

Assemblymember Matt Haney

SPUR Housing and Planning Policy Director Sujata Srivastava

Mission Local Inequality Reporter Annika Hom

Plus questions and comments from audience members.

This conversation took place before a live audience at KALW's events space at 220 Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, November 28.

