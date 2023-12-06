© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW @ 220 Montgomery
Events @ 220 Montgomery
Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.

Town Hall: The Future of Bay Area Housing

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published December 6, 2023 at 9:43 PM PST

The San Francisco Bay Area is one of the nation's most expensive housing markets. What is being done to ease the pressure?

KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny moderated a conversation with:

Assemblymember Matt Haney

SPUR Housing and Planning Policy Director Sujata Srivastava

Mission Local Inequality Reporter Annika Hom

Plus questions and comments from audience members.

This conversation took place before a live audience at KALW's events space at 220 Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, November 28.

Please click the listen button above the photo to hear the discussion.

KALW's Ben Trefny talks with Assemblymember Matt Haney, SPUR's Sujata Srivastava, and Mission Local's Annika Hom.
KALW's Ben Trefny talks with Assemblymember Matt Haney, SPUR's Sujata Srivastava, and Mission Local's Annika Hom.
Tags
Bay Area Headlines Economy, Business & LaborEducationUrban PlanningHousing & HomelessnessHistory
Ben Trefny
Ben joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.
