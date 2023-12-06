Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.
Town Hall: The Future of Bay Area Housing
The San Francisco Bay Area is one of the nation's most expensive housing markets. What is being done to ease the pressure?
KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny moderated a conversation with:
Assemblymember Matt Haney
SPUR Housing and Planning Policy Director Sujata Srivastava
Mission Local Inequality Reporter Annika Hom
Plus questions and comments from audience members.
This conversation took place before a live audience at KALW's events space at 220 Montgomery Street in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, November 28.
Please click the listen button above the photo to hear the discussion.