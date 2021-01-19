The Damaging Legacy Trump Leaves Behind

On this edition of Your Call, we're marking Donald Trump’s last full day in the White House by discussing the damage he and his administration have done, from their failures to address the COVID crisis, the destruction of the administrative state, a broad scale rollback of decades of environmental protections to the separation of immigrant children from their families, many of whom have still not be reunited.

In his 2017 inaugural address, he said “this American carnage stops right here and stops right now.” He’s leaving office just weeks after an insurrection of the Capitol led by his most ardent supporters. How are you reflecting on four years of Donald Trump?

Guests:

Anne Nelson, adjunct associate professor at Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs and author of Shadow Network: Media, Money, and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right

Bill Fletcher, racial justice, labor and international activist, and author of They’re Bankrupting Us! And 20 Other Myths about Unions

Web Resources:

PBS: The final days of the Trump presidency

CNN, Stephen Collinson: Trump's legacy will take years to purge from the Amerian psyche

USA Today, Rebecca Morin: Biden's first 100 days: From reversing Trump's immigration policies to COVID-19 relief