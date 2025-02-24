Bay Agenda: Immigration & Human Rights

This conversation aired in the February 24, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

National immigration policies are changing fast. It’s a lot for any person to keep up with.

To explore how immigration advocacy groups are adapting, taking action, and empowering their communities, KALW recently hosted a live panel as part of our Bay Agenda series: live conversations focused on the ways the Bay Area will change in 2025.

The event was a partnership between KALW and El Tímpano, co-hosted by KALW’s Executive Producer, Ben Trefny, and El Tímpano Labor, Economics, and Immigration reporter Erica Hellerstein .