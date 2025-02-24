© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Bay Agenda: Immigration & Human Rights

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published February 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Ben Trefny
This conversation aired in the February 24, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

National immigration policies are changing fast. It’s a lot for any person to keep up with.

To explore how immigration advocacy groups are adapting, taking action, and empowering their communities, KALW recently hosted a live panel as part of our Bay Agenda series: live conversations focused on the ways the Bay Area will change in 2025.  

The event was a partnership between KALW and El Tímpano, co-hosted by KALW’s Executive Producer, Ben Trefny, and El Tímpano Labor, Economics, and Immigration reporter Erica Hellerstein.

Panelists included Eduardo Garcia, Policy Director at the Latino Community Foundation, Geraldine Alsit is the Executive Director of Filipino Advocates for Justice, and Jane Pak Co-Executive Director at Refugee and Immigrant Transitions.
Ben joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.
