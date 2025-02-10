San Francisco, Santa Clara County sue Trump administration over deportation policies

San Francisco and Santa Clara County are suing the Trump administration for threatening to withhold federal funding from local jurisdictions with sanctuary policies that protect undocumented residents from deportation.

The two counties join a number of others in legal action which was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for Northern California in San Francisco.San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said the lawsuit seeks to prevent the administration from potentially withholding billions of dollars in federal funds used for local and state needs.

Other jurisdictions joining the suit are New Haven, Connecticut, Portland, Oregon and King County Washington. Other governments across the nation are also expected to join.

There have been a number of legal challenges to dozens of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump last month, specifically, Executive Order 14159 – Protecting the American People Against Invasion – which seeks to compel local jurisdictions to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

The lawsuit also takes issue with a pair of U.S. Department of Justice memos, claiming that local officials who do not cooperate with the administration’s orders could face prosecution.