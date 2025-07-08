KALW Almanac - Tuesday July 8, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 8th of July of 2025

July 8 is the 189th day of the year

176 days remain until the end of the year.

76 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 5:55:42 am

and sunset will be at 8:34:06 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 38 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:54 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.4°F

The first low tide will be at 4:21 am at -0.33 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:38 am at 4.51 feet

The next low tide at 3:43 pm at 3.46 feet

And The final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:29 pm at 6.29 feet

The Moon is currently 94.2% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 2 days Thursday the 10th of July of 2025 at 1:37 pm

The July moon is called the Buck Moon

At this time, the antlers of bucks (male deer) are in full growth mode.

It's also....

Feather Moulting Moon (Cree)

Salmon Moon (Tlingit)

Berry Moon (Anishinaabe),

Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe (Dakota)

Month of the Ripe Corn Moon (Cherokee)

and Raspberry Moon (Algonquin, Ojibwe)

Thunder Moon (Western Abenaki)

Halfway Summer Moon (Anishinaabe)

Today is...,.

Be a Kid Again Day

Cow Appreciation Day

Math 2.0 Day

National Blueberry Day

National Freezer Pop Day

National Ice Cream Sundae Day

National Milk Chocolate with Almonds Day

SCUD Day (Savor the Comic, Unplug the Drama Day)

Today is also....

Air Force and Air Defense Forces Day (Ukraine)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1621 – Jean de La Fontaine, French author and poet (died 1695)

1838 – Ferdinand von Zeppelin, German general and businessman, founded the Zeppelin Airship Company (died 1917)

1839 – John D. Rockefeller, American businessman and philanthropist, founded the Standard Oil Company (died 1937)

1867 – Käthe Kollwitz, German painter and sculptor (died 1945)

1882 – Percy Grainger, Australian-American pianist and composer (died 1961)

1885 – Ernst Bloch, German philosopher, author, and academic (died 1977)

1900 – George Antheil, American pianist, composer, and author (died 1959)

1907 – George W. Romney, American businessman and politician, 43rd Governor of Michigan (died 1995)

1908 – Louis Jordan, American singer-songwriter, saxophonist, and actor (died 1975)

1908 – Nelson Rockefeller, American businessman and politician, 41st Vice President of the United States (died 1979)

1914 – Billy Eckstine, American singer and trumpet player (died 1993)

1926 – Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, Swiss-American psychiatrist and author (died 2004)

1934 – Marty Feldman, English actor and screenwriter (died 1982)

1948 – Raffi, Egyptian-Canadian singer-songwriter

1948 – Ruby Sales, American civil-rights activist

1949 – Wolfgang Puck, Austrian-American chef, restaurateur and entrepreneur

1951 – Anjelica Huston, American actress and director

1952 – Marianne Williamson, American author and activist

1958 – Kevin Bacon, American actor and musician

1958 – Tzipi Livni, Israeli lawyer and politician, 18th Justice Minister of Israel

1961 – Toby Keith, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (died 2024)

1962 – Joan Osborne, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1968 – Billy Crudup, American actor

1970 – Beck, American singer-songwriter and producer

1998 – Maya Hawke, American actress

1998 – Jaden Smith, American actor and rapper

....and on this day in history....

1776 – Church bells (possibly including the Liberty Bell) are rung after John Nixon delivers the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence of the United States.

1879 – Sailing ship USS Jeannette departs San Francisco carrying an ill-fated expedition to the North Pole.

1889 – The first issue of The Wall Street Journal is published.

1947 – Reports are broadcast that a UFO crash-landed in Roswell, New Mexico in what became known as the Roswell UFO incident.

1948 – The United States Air Force accepts its first female recruits into a program called the Women's Air Force (WAF).