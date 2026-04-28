© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to stream the SFUSD School Board Meeting starting at 6:30 p.m on April 28th.
On Repeat

On Repeat: Protest Music

Published April 28, 2026 at 6:00 PM PDT
A portrait of Eryka, Tshego Letsoalo and Kevin Vance for a "On Repeat" episode.

Here at KALW, we stand for music with a message and sharing that music with you!

On Repeat is the show where KALW music programmers tell us the songs they can’t stop listening to. On this episode, Tshego Letsoalo sits with Kevin Vance of Patchwork Quilt and Eryka, who hosts Sundays at 2pm and Los Good Times. Together they share protest songs as a part of KALW’s “Stand For” Week, where we’re honoring the artists and people of the community who stand for something.

Click the player above to hear what songs they chose and why it’s meaningful to them.

On Repeat