On Repeat: Protest Music

Here at KALW, we stand for music with a message and sharing that music with you!

On Repeat is the show where KALW music programmers tell us the songs they can’t stop listening to. On this episode, Tshego Letsoalo sits with Kevin Vance of Patchwork Quilt and Eryka, who hosts Sundays at 2pm and Los Good Times. Together they share protest songs as a part of KALW’s “Stand For” Week, where we’re honoring the artists and people of the community who stand for something.

Click the player above to hear what songs they chose and why it’s meaningful to them.