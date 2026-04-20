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Byrhonda Lyons

Reporter
  • The California State Capital building in Sacramento
    Bay Area Headlines
    Takeaways from new CalMatters investigation into the state agency failing to stop conservatorship abuses
    Byrhonda Lyons, CalMatters
    A state agency created to help protect Californians who can’t take care of themselves is failing to fulfill its promise. That’s according to a new investigation from our partner, CalMatters. The agency…known as the Professional Fiduciaries Bureau…was put into place almost 20 years ago. It licenses fiduciaries. These are people who manage everyday responsibilities for elders and others who can’t handle these obligations themselves. Things like paying bills and keeping up with doctor’s appointments. Reporter Byrhonda Lyons has spent more than a year digging into the bureau and hearing from Californians who feel they’ve been wronged by fiduciaries.