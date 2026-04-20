A state agency created to help protect Californians who can’t take care of themselves is failing to fulfill its promise. That’s according to a new investigation from our partner, CalMatters. The agency…known as the Professional Fiduciaries Bureau…was put into place almost 20 years ago. It licenses fiduciaries. These are people who manage everyday responsibilities for elders and others who can’t handle these obligations themselves. Things like paying bills and keeping up with doctor’s appointments. Reporter Byrhonda Lyons has spent more than a year digging into the bureau and hearing from Californians who feel they’ve been wronged by fiduciaries.

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