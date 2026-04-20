Takeaways from new CalMatters investigation into the state agency failing to stop conservatorship abuses

A state agency created to help protect Californians who can’t take care of themselves is failing to fulfill its promise. That’s according to a new investigation from our partner, CalMatters.

The agency…known as the Professional Fiduciaries Bureau…was put into place almost 20 years ago. It licenses fiduciaries. These are people who manage everyday responsibilities for elders and others who can’t handle these obligations themselves. Things like paying bills and keeping up with doctor’s appointments.

Reporter Byrhonda Lyons has spent more than a year digging into the bureau and hearing from Californians who feel they’ve been wronged by fiduciaries.

CalMatters found the bureau has not stopped conflicts prohibited by its own code of conduct…or outrageous behavior by California fiduciaries.

One elder in San Diego went without food…was evicted…and is still homeless…after his fiduciary stole 160-thousand dollars. CalMatters verified all this through court and bureau records.

We tried to speak with someone at the bureau for over a year…but the state would not make anyone available.

While the bureau continues to oversee the responsibilities of nearly 900 licensed fiduciaries…it has no director.

That role has been vacant for a year and a half…waiting for Governor Gavin Newsom to appoint a new leader.