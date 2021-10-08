© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 10/08/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published October 8, 2021 at 10:12 AM PDT
During Tuesday night’s broadcast of a wildcard playoff baseball game, the announcer for a Boston radio station apparently mocked the name of San Francisco Giants President of Baseball Operations, Farhan Zaidi/ Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation this week  that encourages setting more controlled fires in California’s forests/ Bay Area health officials announced, yesterday the new criteria counties will have to meet to potentially lift the mask mandate regardless of an individual’s vaccination status/ As Sutter Delta Medical Center employees continue their strike in Antioch, tensions are rising after union workers were apparently injured by a bus on the strike line Wednesday evening.

Kevin Vance
