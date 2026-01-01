The origin of May Day as a holiday to celebrate workers dates back to 1886, when the American Federation of Labor commemorated a general strike in the United States against unfair labor laws.

The issues driving May Day have since evolved. On May 1st, 2026 in the Bay Area, thousands of people are planning to skip school and work and publicly protest shrinking social services, the expansion of ICE, political manipulation, international wars, and rampant corporate interests.

This Friday, KALW’s news team will be out in the field to provide live coverage on-air and online a this page. Return to this page on May 1st for regular updates on Bay Area demonstrations.