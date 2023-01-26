Use of racial slur sparks teacher-student confrontation in Richmond

County Superintendent Kenneth "Chris" Hurst issued the statement during Wednesday's school board meeting.

Hurst told the school board that the incident occurred Monday in a Richmond High School classroom when a student used a racial slur toward a substitute teacher during an ethnic studies class for freshman. The teacher, who has not been identified, then allegedly attacked the student.

KTVU reported that the incident, which was videotaped, is under investigation by the school district and the Richmond police. The substitute teacher has been fired. The student was not seriously harmed.

Hurst said in a statement that physical violence against students is never appropriate, but acknowledged that the use of racial slurs is harmful to both students and teachers. He said mental health professionals are on hand to counsel any students needing support.

Following the confrontation, hundreds of Richmond High School students – led by the school’s Black Student Union – protested by staging a peaceful walkout on the campus Monday afternoon.

The organization has called for an end to the use of racial slurs on the campus, specifically the N-word.