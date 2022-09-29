© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Oakland calls for an end to gun violence in sight of King Estate shooting.

KALW | By Daniela Rodriguez
Published September 29, 2022 at 4:51 PM PDT
Oakland’s Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong had this to say about the shooting victims.

“In all, six individuals sustained gunshot wounds. All six have connection to the school, three are currently in the hospital. Two of the victims are suffering from serious conditions. One is in stable condition and three have been released from the hospital.”

Armstrong added that two of the victims are students, one is a security guard, one a counselor, and two others work at the school.

Mayor Libby Schaff started the press conference by calling on Congress saying, “ Every city mayor cannot solve the epidemic of gun violence without federal action.”

Oakland’s police department responded to multiple calls of a shooting shortly before one o’clock on Wednesday. The schools affected were Bay Area Tech, Rudsdale New Comer High school, and Sojourner Truth Independent Study, all located around the King Estate campus in East Oakland.

So far, the Oakland Police Department confirmed that they are reviewing video footage of three suspects entering the front of the campus. OPD believes that this incident is group and gang-related.

KALW News
Daniela Rodriguez
