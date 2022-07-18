Staff at Redwood City hospital strikes to demand better working conditions

Picketing began this morning at 6 a.m. at the hospital located at 170 Alameda de las Pulgas.

Nurses assistants, aides, surgical technologists, respiratory therapists, cooks and others will take part in the demonstration, according to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 829.

Sequoia Hospital is owned by Dignity Health. Contract negotiations are on-going. Union members are advocating for better working conditions, higher wages, more benefits, and greater staff support, according to the union.

The strike was authorized on July 7th, when 95 percent of union members voted to take action.

Several Bay Area hospitals have been hit with staffer strikes demanding better working conditions in the past several months.