San Francisco Police Chief says he’ll end agreement with DA’s office to probe police use-of-force cases

Last week, Stangel’s attorney asked for the criminal charges to be dismissed, alleging misconduct with the District Attorney’s office handling of the case. In a pretrial hearing, D.A. Investigator Magen Hayashi told the court that she could be fired, if she did not sign an affidavit against Stangel as prosecutors wished.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that San Francisco Police Chief Scott intends to terminate the agreement reached in 2019 – and renewed last year – following a number of police-involved shootings.

The Chief alleged that the District Attorney’s office has QUOTE “an ongoing practice of investigations against SFPD officers that includes withholding and concealing information and evidence” UNQUOTE that the SFPD is entitled to have for its internal investigations.

The agreement between the police department and the DA’s office provides for both departments to keep each other informed on their investigations.

The Chronicle says the rift between the city police department and District Attorney Chesa Boudin office stems from a police use-of-force case against Officer Terrance Stangel.