© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW @ 220 Montgomery
Events @ 220 Montgomery
Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.

3Girls Theatre showcases emerging women+ playwrights over the age of 40

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published March 7, 2025 at 8:45 AM PST
Ben Trefny
/
KALW

A conversation with 3Girls Theatre Curation and Education Director Pamela Hollings about the company's mission plus a preview of three new plays.

The company was founded in 2011 to help rectify gender bias within theater by developing, promoting, and presenting new plays by emerging playwrights. It provides support to a multiracial and multigenerational cohort, including cis and trans women, gender non-conforming artists, and trans men.

Recorded live and in person at 111 Minna Gallery as part of San Francisco's Downtown First Thursdays, KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny spoke with members of the company about their work. It was a preview of a six-day run for 3Girls Theatre at KALW's studio events space.

To learn more about 3Girls Theatre Company, click this link.

To get tickets for upcoming performances, click this link.
KALW Culture
Ben Trefny
Ben earned a Master's degree in journalism from the University of Oregon in 2000 and got his start in public radio at NPR member station KLCC in Eugene. After freelancing for many magazines and producing for regional and national commercial and public radio programs, he joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.