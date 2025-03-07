3Girls Theatre showcases emerging women+ playwrights over the age of 40

The company was founded in 2011 to help rectify gender bias within theater by developing, promoting, and presenting new plays by emerging playwrights. It provides support to a multiracial and multigenerational cohort, including cis and trans women, gender non-conforming artists, and trans men.

Recorded live and in person at 111 Minna Gallery as part of San Francisco's Downtown First Thursdays, KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny spoke with members of the company about their work. It was a preview of a six-day run for 3Girls Theatre at KALW's studio events space.

