Fresh Air with Terry Gross

Ford confronts the crimes of her father in Somebody's Daughter. Kevin Whitehead reviews Sarah Vaughan's album, Live At The Berlin Philharmonie. Newman talks about her hijack thriller Falling.
Summer of Soul reveals never-before-seen film from a '69 Harlem concert series known as the Black Woodstock. McCartney 3-2-1 is a six-part series in which Paul McCartney talks to producer Rick Rubin.
"It ended up being very cathartic," Kaling says of creating the show Never Have I Ever. The series follows an Indian American teen who's on the hunt for a boyfriend. Originally broadcast April 2020.
Seven years into his 60-year sentence, Yutico Briley wrote a letter to Emily Bazelon, who writes about the criminal justice system. They both reflect on Briley's long path to exoneration.
The Comstock Act, which passed in 1873, virtually outlawed contraception. In The Man Who Hated Women, author Amy Sohn writes about the man behind the law — and the women prosecuted under it.
The latest season of the British police series on PBS Masterpiece is twistily plotted and suffused with sadness. Unforgotten packs much more of an emotional punch than your ordinary cop show.
A new fiction podcast from Audible stars SNL's Bowen Yang as a fortune teller who's trying to steal samples from a sperm bank. Hot White Heist is a playfully zany production with an all-star cast.
During her 10 years as a flight attendant, T.J. Newman became an expert in guessing drink orders and calming unruly passengers. She drew on those experiences to write the hijack thriller Falling.
Batiste is the bandleader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In March 2021, he joined us from his home piano, playing songs from his album, We Are, as well as music he wrote for the film Soul.
Aduba reflects on her roles in Orange is the New Black and In Treatment. Kevin Whitehead reviews two final albums by Mario Pavone. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero talk about comedy and their Bronx roots.