Early morning earthquake rattles Northern California

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck in Mendocino County early this morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was reported shortly after 8:00 a.m., about seven miles north of Redwood Valley.

About five miles in depth, there was a 2.5-magnitude aftershock felt several minutes later.

Earthquake alerts were sent to people as far away as the Bay Area because of the shaking, which lasted about 30 seconds. The quake was strong enough to cause pictures and objects to fall off walls and shelves in Redwood Valley.

Following the quake, outages left more than 4,000 customers across the county without power, according to PG&E. The utility's outage map says power is expected to be restored by this afternoon.

Are you ready for the next earthquake? Here are some ways you can prepare:



Do you have other questions about earthquake preparedness?