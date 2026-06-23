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SF Pride announces schedule, transit for events, parade

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 23, 2026 at 9:27 AM PDT
The South Asian contingent at the San Francisco Pride Parade in 2016 and also the last time I was there during Pride.
Sandip Roy
The South Asian contingent at the San Francisco Pride Parade in 2016

San Francisco's annual Pride celebrations, one of the largest in the world, will kick off the last weekend of June and transit agencies are ready to help make the experience as smooth as possible.

The theme of the 56th annual San Francisco Pride will be "Resistance in Action." A fair will spring up around San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza on Saturday and Sunday. The city's famous parade will march down Market Street on Sunday.

The menagerie of colorful floats and dazzling contingents will commence at 10:30 a.m. at Embarcadero Plaza and will travel down Market Street before finishing at City Hall. Spectators can watch along the entire 1.6-mile-long route.

Saturday and Sunday will feature the SF Pride Celebration at Civic Center Plaza, a street fair with six entertainment stages and over 300 vendors and exhibitors.

Open from noon to 6 p.m., the festival's main stage will be hosted by Sister Roma from the LGBTQ+ charity organization, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and Honey Mahogany, a local activist and performer featured on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Public transit agencies will be increasing frequency and capacity on their lines for riders looking to leave their cars at home and enjoy the festivities.

More information on the celebration of the LGBTQ+ community can be found at sfpride.org.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid