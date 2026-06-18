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Tax measure to add funding for Muni makes fall ballot

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 18, 2026 at 10:26 AM PDT
San Francisco Metro Muni
Joe A. Kunzler Photo
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Flickr / Creative Commons
My First Muni Metro Ride in "Kodak Gold"

A tax intended to put San Francisco's public transportation finances back on track has received enough signatures to make it onto the November ballot.

Mayor Daniel Lurie's "Stronger Muni for All" tax for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is backed by a range of tech companies, labor organizations, local lawmakers, and transit advocates.

The funding mechanism is a form of real estate tax known as a parcel tax. It is based on the unit of property, rather than its assessed value.

The proposal comes in addition to a regional sales tax measure called Connect Bay Area that would divide funding between several agencies.

The mayor's plan would bring in an estimated $160 million a year for 15 years by raising parcel taxes by various amounts. About 95% of residential properties would see an increase of $129.
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Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid