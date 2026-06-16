Opposition continues to some of Governor Newsom's proposed budget cuts

California lawmakers adopted a state budget on Monday.

The $356 billion budget lawmakers approved seeks to delay social service cuts that Newsom proposed in May to deal with the loss of federal funding under congress’s big spending bill last year.

Newsom proposed raising monthly premiums for immigrants without legal status from $30 to $50, but lawmakers rejected that change. Lawmakers also want to add more state-funded childcare slots.

Democrat and Assembly Budget Chair Jesse Gabriel says the state faces severe federal cuts that threaten California’s social safety net.

"We have done the work to protect those programs and services that middle class families, that working class families, that our most vulnerable rely upon," said Gabriel.

Republicans argue the budget doesn’t fully fund Proposition 36 and oppose healthcare spending on those without legal status.

Assemblymember David Tangipa said, "This budget shows exactly where the majority’s priorities lie, criminals and those who broke the law get the benefits and working Californians get the bill."

Monday’s budget represents an agreement between the Assembly and Senate. It’s largely ceremonial to meet the constitutional budget deadline so lawmakers get paid.

They’ll continue negotiating with the Governor in the following two weeks before a final plan has to be signed into law by July 1st.