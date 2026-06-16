Bill expanding bereavement policy advances in State Legislature

A bill advancing in the state Legislature would change California's bereavement leave law.

It would allow workers to take unpaid, job-protected time off to grieve the death of any loved one, whether they are related by blood or are a “chosen” family member.

Wilson testified in support of the bill. Wilson's partner of 13-years, Joe, was diagnosed with abdominal cancer and died in the hospital last year. Wilson was at Joe's bedside.

"Even as I sat there holding Joe's hand and trying to be fully present for them, " said Wilson, "part of my mind was consumed with worry about work. I worried about what would happen when I return, would I still have a job, would I be granted time to handle the practical realities that come with losing a loved one and to attend the funeral. No one should have to carry those concerns while saying goodbye."

The measure has passed the Assembly Labor Committee. It heads next to Appropriations.