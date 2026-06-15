State employees continue to oppose Newsom's order on office work week

Governor Gavin Newsom has called state workers back into the office four days a week starting July 1st. But state employees are continuing to push back on the return to office mandate.

With the return to office date fast approaching, state workers are trying everything to negotiate a delay. Some workers even pooled their own money to buy a billboard off interstate 80 near downtown Sacramento, warning Newsom’s mandate will cause more commuter traffic.

The RTO has also been a sticking point in labor negotiations for state worker unions.

President of SEIU Local 1000, Anica Walls, said, "It doesn’t make sense why we would be mandated in when we’ve shown that we could do the work, that California can continue to save money, and that we continue to provide the services to Californians that keep this great state running."

A bill moving through the state legislature would permit remote work to continue, but it’s only half way through the legislative process.

Democratic Assemblymember Alex Lee of Milpitas is the bill’s author. He says he’s looking for ways to fast track the legislation given the upcoming deadline.

"Yeah, we’re exploring all avenues possible," said Lee. "But we hope we send a strong signal to the administration that the legislature is willing to be on the side of its state employees."

Newsom would have to sign the bill into law, though he’s remained steadfast in his mandate. He sent departments a letter last month reiterating the order to call workers back in person.