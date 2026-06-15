Standardized college admissions tests could be making a comeback

Two college aptitude tests that were once required to consider admissions could be making a comeback.

The University of California committee will formally consider whether to require standardized exams such as the SAT and ACT in freshman admissions.

The announcement was made last Thursday by UC's Academic Senate.

EdSource reports this comes after 1,400 UC faculty signed a letter expressing their concerns over incoming students' proficiency in science, technology, engineering and math.

The committee that oversees undergraduate admissions matters — the UC's Board of Admissions and Relations with Schools — is creating a faculty work group that will examine the potential advantages and disadvantages of using SAT and ACT scores in admissions.

In 2020, UC stopped requiring the SAT and ACT in admissions. Calls to reinstate the tests are not unanimous among faculty. Other faculty members are against the idea, saying that the exams are biased against low-income students and that it's up to high schools to better prepare students.

Any proposed changes would have to be approved by UC's Board of Regents.