Newsom claims Trump's Department of Justice is probing him and his wife

California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced he and his wife are being investigated by the Trump administration’s Department of Justice.

Newsom says he hasn’t committed any crimes and has nothing to hide.

“He’s coming after me," said Newsom, "because I’m considering running for president because he hates that I’ve consistently called him out over and over again for his lies and deceit. Donald Trump is simply the most corrupt president in American history.”

A spokesperson for Newsom’s administration says federal agents have contacted friends, former employees and organizations connected to both Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

The Trump administration has received criticism for targeting dozens of political opponents or critics, including California US Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.