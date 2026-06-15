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Fears over deportation prompt delay in data sharing

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 15, 2026 at 2:52 PM PDT
People wait in chairs in a busy DMV office in San Francisco
Omar Bárcena
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
People wait in chairs in a busy DMV office in San Francisco

California was about to share driver’s license data with the federal government. But that plan is now on hold.

That’s because of concerns that the state’s driver ID data could be used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or Customs and Border Protection, to deport undocumented residents.

The system lets states check for duplicate licenses and is operated by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.

The system uses the last five digits of a driver's Social Security number and inserts a placeholder such as "99999" for people without one. Opponents argue the plan could easily flag drivers who lack a Social Security number.

State officials say the data sharing is needed to comply with the Real ID Act of 2005. The legislation sets requirements for accepting state identification at federal facilities, such as airports.

CalMatters reported the governor's office and DMV want to share that information with the nationwide database.

About a million undocumented immigrants nationally hold state driver’s licenses.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid